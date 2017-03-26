news American Civil Rights Activist Shaun King on the Toronto District School Board’s Travel Ban

Citing uncertainty under Donald Trump, TDSB students won't be travelling to the U.S. for school trips.

“The largest school district in all of Canada, for the City of Toronto, is now banning all student and staff trips to the United States.

Are you hearing me? We are that country. World class cities are afraid to allow their loved ones step foot into our nation.

It’s heartbreaking and infuriating, honestly.”

—Shaun King, American civil rights activist and writer for the New York Daily News, points to the Toronto District School Board’s announcement this week that it has cancelled all future trips and will no longer allow student or staff trips to the U.S., citing uncertainty over the travel ban. The TDSB, which represents nearly 250,000 students in 584 schools, follows a recent decision by the Girl Guides of Canada to end all travel to the U.S.