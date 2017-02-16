culture Watch Out, Wildcat!, One Night Only

Hardcore fans consider this their best show.

Sex T-Rex has earned five-star reviews three years running at the Toronto Fringe Festival from Torontoist for their physical and cinematically inspired comedic plays, but many of the troupe’s long-time hardcore fans consider Watch Out, Wildcat! their best show. It could be the side scrolling chase scenes, or their comedically grim protagonist (Kaitlin Morrow), or the deadshot Western spoofing. Unlike their repertory run last spring, this is a one night only performance, and there are very limited seats in the John Candy Theatre space at Second City, so you’ll want to be quick to the draw in getting tickets.

Friday, February 17, John Candy Box Theatre (99 Blue Jays Way, 3rd floor), 9:30 p.m., PWYC-$15.

