culture Undercut Islamophobia with Comedy

Being Muslim In Canada: A Comedy Show makes space for Muslim comics to showcase their chops.

It’s said that the best way to understand a culture is to develop an appreciation for its humour. Of course, when it comes to Muslims and Islamophobia, we have to appreciate that every Muslim immigrant, or descendent of immigrants, has a distinct synthesis of their ancestral culture and the culture they now reside in. That in-between lived experience can make for some very humorous cultural juxtapositions. The Being Muslim in Canada show features local comics with Muslim backgrounds showcasing their best, and relevant, material. The bill includes Ali Hassan, Hoodoo Hersi, and Guled Abdi, and all proceeds raised by the event are being donated to the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City.

Saturday, February 25, Comedy Bar (945 Bloor Street West), 7 p.m., $15.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.