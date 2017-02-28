news How Toronto’s Papers Covered The Oscars Finale

#Envelopegate and Trump's budget proposals are top stories.

Lovers of Hollywood and #popcorn were blown away by the twist ending to Sunday’s Academy Awards, when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were accidentally given the wrong envelope, leading to an announcement that La La Land had won best picture, leading to chaos on stage as the mistake was corrected and the team from Moonlight came up to accept what was actually theirs. A blunder like this had never happened at the Oscars on such a scale, an incident that made for historic television, in keeping with our current age of fake news and the upending of widely expected results (see also: President Trump). The Oscar fallout, along with Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress tonight, are the top stories being grappled with on most of our daily newspapers this morning.



The Globe and Mail

The Globe keeps Oscar off the front page this morning; the paper is consumed with Trump, who unveiled the blueprint for his legislative agenda on Monday with a plan to increase military spending by $54 billion while slashing environmental regulations and foreign aid—a “public safety and national security budget,” according to the president. Trump is also expected tonight to say something about his plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, a key election promise that his fellow Republicans are loathe to actually commit to (they are on board with the repeal all right, but are terrified to sign on to the concept of a replacement). The Globe, dreaming in technicolour, thinks Trump might use tonight’s address before Congress as an opportunity to “reset” things and change his tone, something analysts have been saying for almost two years now. In Canadian news, Conservative leadership candidate and Trump wannabe Kevin O’Leary says he can’t be bought and won’t attend any “high-roller fundraisers” for less than $50,000 a pop.



National Post

The Post’s theory on how the Oscar mixup happened? It was the fault of a PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant, who tweeted a backstage photo of Emma Stone after her best actress victory and got so starstruck that he gave Beatty the wrong envelope. The Post‘s central image this morning is of the Syrian city of Daraa in the aftermath of an airstrike, as the Canadian Forces contemplate their options. Meanwhile, Trump’s plans to increase military spending suggests a looming expansion on the War on Terror. And conservative contrarian columnist Colby Cosh sees “vigilante justice” in the application of a major suspension by the league to a Calgary Flames defenceman who knocked down an NHL referee during a game a year ago. He thinks the referees have it out for the Flames, which might cost them as they chase down a playoff spot.



Toronto Star

The Star provides the most over-the-top coverage of Envelopegate in their front page feature, “Anatomy of a Disaster,” providing a forensic tableau capturing the moment the PwC accountant team swarmed the stage to halt the acceptance speeches and correct the embarrassing error, which not only crushed the dream of the La La Land team but also robbed the Moonlight crew of the traditional best picture victory moment. The inset illustration identifying the major players in this on-stage trainwreck is an added bonus. The Star also Gets Action as their coverage of the number of fire-related deaths in First Nations communities has led to a pledge from the Indigenous Affairs Minister to take major preventative measures. The Star also reports on the findings of a TTC investigator that there is a “culture of drug and alcohol use at the TTC,” allegations considered “ludicrous” by the transit workers’ union.



Metro Toronto

Metro provides a long excerpt from columnist Johanna Schneller, who sees the explicit metaphor in the Oscar flub: white privilege transferring their prize to the real winners—a woman producer and a gay black director. And Metro celebrates the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling bestowed upon the Toronto-shot Suicide Squad in a feature story about the $2 billion Toronto’s film industry generates for the city’s economy annually (Mayor John Tory is on record as a huge fan of Suicide Squad and superhero movies in general).

Toronto Sun

Interestingly, the front page of the Toronto Sun this morning (according to this column’s usual source, the Toronto Sun e-edition homepage) is a special tribute to one of the Sun‘s longtime advertisers, Omni Jewelcrafters. Today is the final day of business at their flagship location on Keele near Highway 7 in Vaughan, and they are offering deep discounts (up to 90 per cent off) on a variety of diamonds of various cuts. Vaughan has been in the news a lot lately, between the closing of their Omni Jewelcrafters store and the decision by prolific Toronto-based filmmaker Frank D’Angelo to release his latest star-studded feature film The Red Maple Leaf, not downtown in the 6ix, but instead out at the Cineplex Colossus near Highway 7 in the 905, a stunning rebuke to Toronto’s longtime reputation as the movie capital of Canada, despite the spectacular revenue generated by our film industry.

This week’s winner: The Toronto Star wins this week for its over-the-top analysis of Hollywood’s Biggest Night, the night the stars come out to shine, an evening where you literally never know what will happen.

