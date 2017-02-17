news Torontonians Disrupt Protest at Mosque

One sign read: Canadians Against Islamization.

Protesters gathered at the entrance to the Muslim Association of Canada’s Masjid Centre on Dundas on February 17, according to pictures circulating on social media.

Signs read: “Canadians Against Islamization” and “Stop Islam.”

The protest started around noon and dispersed by around 3 p.m., soon after a different group of Torontonians arrived with signs sharing messages of inclusion and support for the local Muslim community, the Ryersonian reports.

The demonstration comes just days after Rebel Media’s “Freedom Rally” at Canada Christian College February 15.

As ppl go to pray, there's an awful protest outside Toronto Masjid with signs like "Ban Islam" and "Muslims are terrorists" #m103 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/pGwJamurUu — Safiah (@SafiahC) February 17, 2017

Sending love to the Muslim community in Toronto as they have to deal with this garbage outside the mosque. Really terrible. — Morgan M Page (@morganmpage) February 17, 2017