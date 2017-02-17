 Torontonians Disrupt Protest at Mosque

One sign read: Canadians Against Islamization.

Protesters outside the Muslim Association of Canada. Photo used with permission, courtesy of Twitter user @SafiahC.

Protesters gathered at the entrance to the Muslim Association of Canada’s Masjid Centre on Dundas on February 17, according to pictures circulating on social media.

Signs read: “Canadians Against Islamization” and “Stop Islam.”

The protest started around noon and dispersed by around 3 p.m., soon after a different group of Torontonians arrived with signs sharing messages of inclusion and support for the local Muslim community, the Ryersonian reports.

The demonstration comes just days after Rebel Media’s “Freedom Rally” at Canada Christian College February 15.

Screen Shot 2017-02-17 at 4.48.57 PM

Counter protesters declare that all are welcome here. Photo used with permission, courtesy of Jaclyn Tansil at the Ryersonian.

 

