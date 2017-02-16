culture Spend All the Hours of Your Weekend with the Wavelength Family

Wavelength's music smorgasbord goes all weekend long.

The 17th edition of the Wavelength Music Festival is jammed with great local acts and cool programming, much of it in partnership with other music programmers. There are nightly showcases, featuring well known acts like Han Han, Fake Palms, and Julie Doiron. But there’s also a Saturday all-ages show during the day co-presented with Girls Rock Camp (who have their own showcase series this weekend), a Sunday “drone brunch” programmed with Mechanical Forest Sound, and four nights of late night partying ’til 4 a.m., starting after midnight on Thursday night. Prices range from free (the drone brunch) to $3 (the Red Bull Sound Select showcase with headliners DIANA and Tops) to $25, for a pass that gets you in to everything.

Friday, February 17 – Sunday, February 19, various venues and times, FREE-$25 (all access pass).

