culture See City Stories Selected by Spacing

Toronto's urbanist magazine plays host at The Garrison tonight.

Influential Toronto civic issues publication Spacing and local company Pressgang Theatre, which specializes in theatrical storytelling, are joining forces for the first live taping of the Spacing Radio podcast series. City Stories will feature a half dozen comics and storytellers, including Donna-Michelle St. Bernard, Kye Fox, and Amy Cunningham, and will be jointly hosted by Spacing editor Glyn Bowerman and Pressgang’s artistic director, Graham Isador.

Wednesday, February 15, The Garrison (1197 Dundas Street West), doors at 7:30 p.m., taping at 8 p.m., $10.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.