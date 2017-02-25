culture Say An Early Farewell to The Silver Dollar Room

Check out the premiere of the latest Highest Order video ahead of Saturday's live taping.

The closure of the Silver Dollar is still a few months away—probably May 1st, according to longtime booker Dan Burke—but The Highest Order, no doubt mindful of the rash of music venue closures lately, are holding their Farewell To The Silver Dollar early. (Maybe they’re hoping to kickstart a groundswell of support for the venue to return in a recognizable form after the planned redevelopment?) The show will be a two-set live taping, and Simone Schmidt and her bandmates (and the many guests of their Honourary Members Club) are donating the proceeds to the End Immigration Detention Network.

In advance of the show, the band has released the video for “Somewhere Out of The Way,” directed and edited by visual artist Jeff Bierk, who does the band’s live projections at their shows. It’s fitting that it’s premiering a day in advance of the Silver Dollar show; the footage Bierk manipulates for the video was shot “downstairs” at The Comfort Zone, during the band’s album release show last June.

Saturday, February 25, The Silver Dollar Room (486 Spadina Avenue), 9 p.m., $12.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.