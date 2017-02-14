culture Sample The Rhubarb Festival’s Emerging Queer Performance Art

Beloved past Rhubarb performances to be featured at launch party February 15.

The Rhubarb Festival is back, as big and gay as ever. That’s in part thanks to the Department of Canadian Heritage, which, after withdrawing funding in 2013, is once again a key sponsor of Buddies In Bad Times’ emerging queer performance fest—now Canada’s longest running new works festival, bar none.

The festival kicks off Wednesday, February 15 with a launch party featuring excerpts from past Rhubarb hits, such as Of A Monstrous Child: a Gaga Musical (2011) and Clean Irene and Dirty Maxine (2002). There’s two weeks of distinct programming, featuring artists like Cathy Gordon, Pandemic Theatre, and Lido Pimienta, and it’ll take two visits per week to see it all, with shows happening in both the Cabaret and Chamber spaces. $20 gets you a full evening pass (there are limited rush PWYC tickets each night, too).

February 15 to 26, Buddies In Bad Times Theatre (12 Alexander Street), Wednesday to Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 2:30 p.m., PWYC-$20.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.