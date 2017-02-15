Municipal Budget 2017: The Special Council Meeting Liveblog
City Hall Council Chambers (100 Queen Street West)
February 15, 9:30 a.m.
Resources:
- How Property Taxes Work In Toronto
- City Hall Budget Terms, Explained
- The Torontoist Glossary of City Hall Terms
- How City Council Procedure Works
Carroll says her residents would prefer a $250/year gradual phase-in tax hike rather than $1000 a year in 2024 on road tolls (which, anyway, have been nixed).
She also mentions that road tolls were only meant for capital costs rather than the costs of operating services, a point often forgotten. Operating services: “always the bridesmaid, never the bride” of the budget debate.
Shelley Carroll (Ward 33, Don Valley East) says a senior citizen at the Scarborough budget consultation asked why councillors think residents can’t afford at-inflation property tax increases, but can afford the way-above-inflation hikes to user fees, TTC fares, daycare costs, etc.
Jim Karygiannis (Ward 39, Scarborough-Agincourt) stands up to call Mammoliti on what sounds like an inference that we can’t afford newcomers. Karygiannis accuses Mammoliti of saying that newcomers are “on the welfare line”.
Half of Council is secretly thinking “Kill…me…” and the other half is not-so-secretly laughing.
We refuse to report on Giorgio Mammoliti’s further antics.
Giorgio Mammoliti tables the 2017 Annual Giorgio Mammoliti (Ward 7, York West) Zero Per Cent Tax Increase Motion.
“This infatuation with low taxes is making it harder to live in this city,” concludes Cressy.
“The real cost of this tax rate,” says Joe Cressy (Ward 20, Trinity-Spadina), is 75 TCHC units being cut, shelter staff being cut, Newcomer Office budget request turned down, families on affordable housing waitlist waiting longer. “It’s a less affordable city, a less fair city to live in.”
Aaaaaaand lunchtime!
Maria Augimeri (Ward 9, York Centre) asks Rossini to describe the range of programs the City has that allow low-income people and seniors to get property tax exemptions or deferrals. This is a pre-emptive move to rebut the councillors who argue that if Council raises property taxes, people will be unable to stay in their homes.
Frank Di Giorgio (Ward 12, York-South Weston) is the latest to ask “so, what happens if the real estate market slows down?”
Regarding Toronto Community Housing, this is, like, one of <em>three</em> times the City’s funding model has been “we’ll chip in ⅓, the Province will chip in ⅓, and the feds will chip in ⅓”, without actually getting the Province or feds to agree to it. And then the Province and the feds are like, “uhhh what?” and the City just throws up its hands like “look, nothing more we can do, folks.”
Rob Rossini once again confirms, in exchange with Mike Layton (Ward
20 19, Trinity-Spadina), that the $88 million in “bridging strategies” just gets carried forward as a cost we have to make up for next year.
Can’t believe city councillors are just throwing suburban bungalow dwellers under the bus here.
(It’s true that “2 per cent” does not encompass the whole tax picture. There are additional levies for the Scarborough subway and the mayor’s City Building Fund, as well as the school board; and that’s only counting residential taxes. Commercial properties have a lower tax rate, which means the overall tax rate is about 1.4 per cent. Nobody really cares about this though.)
Councillors are going through remarkable contortions to find some metric where Toronto has relatively high property taxes.
Another great infographic from Matt Elliott.
BUT when you look at it this way, Toronto’s property taxes are very high. CHECKMATE, left-wingers. pic.twitter.com/C0DqgZT5zU
— Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) February 15, 2017
Speaker Nunziata, fed up with Perruzza grandstanding: What’s your question?
Anthony Perruzza (Ward 8, York West): I just want to dispel the fallacy of “2 per cent”.
Me: THAT’S NOT A QUESTION.
@norm demonstrates a slightly better understanding of the property tax rate than the average councillor. However, the overall understanding from Council remains wisdom-neutral.
@norm calls the media “the traditional media”.
Upon reviewing other reporters’ livetweets we can also confirm we missed nothing while briefly ignoring Council.
We have confirmed that Big Labour is, indeed, not paying people the big bucks to sit in Council all day, although they are getting pizza.
A note: the seats are pretty full here. People with red felt hearts pinned on their shirts are part of the “Make TO Better” campaign. We are tempted to bust some myths about “paid protesters” today.
(Quick explanation: they kind of don’t, not in the way you think.)
Jon Burnside (Ward 26, Don Valley West) does not know how property taxes relate to property values.
Giorgio Mammoliti wants to know why the City is paying $10,000 for park ping pong tables when he can “get one at Canadian Tire for $400”.
We would note that the park ping pong tables are very sturdy concrete, made to last much longer than the particle-board thing you’d have in your rec room.
Rob Rossini notes that the City’s staff complement has a net decrease of 400-500 positions this year. Just an interesting fact.
Pasternak brings up something Peter Wallace mentioned in his presentation: it’s often mentioned that Toronto’s residential property tax rate is far below other cities’ by every metric—the per cent increase every year, how much revenue per capita, per household, etc. Wallace noted that these comparisons are a little dodgy because Toronto is much denser and more efficient—they can do more with less money.
Wallace slaps down Pasternak: the focus should be on the specific service levels and tax rates Toronto wants.
James Pasternak (Ward 10, York Centre) is bringing up a point he does every single year: that homeowners actually have the option to voluntarily pay more property taxes, which few take advantage of ($22-24,000 a year on average, says Rossini). He argues that this is proof that Torontonians do not want to pay more taxes, and wants to know whether they can figure out how much extra Janet Davis’s constituents paid.
This is an obnoxious line of argument because, arguably, homeowners trust Council to set the tax rate at what is sufficient to fulfil their promises.
You know you’ve been here too long when you automatically refer to apartment buildings as “multi-unit residential buildings”.
Janet Davis (Ward 31, Beaches-East York) asks about possible extra revenue from raising non-residential property tax rates at a slightly higher rate, which could be passed on to tenants of (commercially taxed) multi-unit residential buildings (i. e., apartment buildings).
Perks draws a connection between Council drawing on (rather than increasing) capital reserves and TCHC having to close hundreds of units for lack of funding.
Chief Financial Officer Rob Rossini confirms that they helped balance the budget with $88 million in “bridging strategies”—dipping into reserve funds, basically.
City Manager Peter Wallace has been being stern in his between-the-lines kind of way, telling councillors that they may have to “adjust things they have previously not been willing to adjust” and emphasizing that the City has essentially been coasting on record high MLTT revenues rather than cut services or introduce its own revenue tools.
We also anticipate the 2017 Annual Kristyn Wong-Tam (Ward 27, Toronto Centre-Rosedale) Motion to Reinstate the Vehicle Registration Tax and the 2017 Annual Giorgio Mammoliti (Ward 7, York West) Zero Per Cent Tax Increase Motion.
Oh, yes! We also had the 2017 Annual Gord Perks (Ward 14, Parkdale-High Park) Request To Debate the Property Tax Rate and Budget Items Together, Which Would Allow Council To Adjust the Tax Increase To Services and Not the Other Way Round. As is traditional, it failed miserably.
A quick overview of the morning so far:
– CUPE’s Toronto Can Do Better campaign for a budget with more services and investment concluded with a rally outside City Hall. Various lefty councillors submitted petitions.
– New councillor Neethan Shan (Ward 42, Scarborough-Rouge River) made his début.
– City Manager Peter Wallace gave a brief presentation on the budget “big picture”.
Good morning! We’re liveblogging from Council Chambers, where the debate on this year’s operating and capital budgets is beginning.
James Pasternak says many of his residents are seniors on fixed incomes who can’t afford a higher tax rate.
Me: BUT THERE’S A CITY PROGRAM FOR TAX EXE—ughdfhaldjfladjklfakdlfkjafw;