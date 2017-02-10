news Mike Strobel Wants (Ambassador?) Mama Grizzly

Nobody wants your nuts, Mike

“I’d give my right nut to be a Russian bug on the wall when Ambassador Sarah Palin is introduced to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.”

– Toronto Sun columnist Mike Strobel, commenting on the rumour that the former governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin, could be appointed the U.S. ambassador to Canada. The always-entertaining Sean Spicer would neither confirm nor deny the rumours when asked at a White House press conference this week.