 Learn About Intersex Activism Overseas

Live interview with an international human rights activist from Uganda.

By

SIPD Uganda helps intersex people across Africa who're persecuted and mistreated, including children. Photo courtesy SIPD.

SIPD Uganda is a world-renowned organization focused on improving conditions for intersex people—those with atypical sexual development—in Africa, where many countries criminalize rather than respect queer and non-binary gender rights. SIPD’s Executive Director will be interviewed by Torontoist‘s Managing Editor Andrea Houston at Friday’s In Conversation With: Julius Kaggwa, being held at Glad Day Bookshop.

Friday, February 24, Glad Day Bookshop (499 Church Street), 6:30 p.m., FREE.

