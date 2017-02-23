culture Learn About Intersex Activism Overseas

Live interview with an international human rights activist from Uganda.

SIPD Uganda is a world-renowned organization focused on improving conditions for intersex people—those with atypical sexual development—in Africa, where many countries criminalize rather than respect queer and non-binary gender rights. SIPD’s Executive Director will be interviewed by Torontoist‘s Managing Editor Andrea Houston at Friday’s In Conversation With: Julius Kaggwa, being held at Glad Day Bookshop.

Friday, February 24, Glad Day Bookshop (499 Church Street), 6:30 p.m., FREE.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.