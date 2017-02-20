culture Laugh With This Queer Comedy Duo

Check out their monthly showcase tonight at Bad Dog Theatre on Bloor.

Comics and close pals Salomon & Smith (Jess and DeAnne, respectively) host a monthly showcase of queer-positive stand-up and other comedic talent, with a show time that’s unusually early for comedy (7:30 p.m., usually done by 9 p.m.), that is consistently packed with great guests. This month, those guests include Steve Patterson (host of CBC’s The Debaters), Nile Seguin (Second Jen, American Gothic), and Chantel Marostica.

Monday, February 20, Bad Dog Theatre (875 Bloor Street West), 7:30 p.m., $12.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.