culture Inspire Toronto’s Next Vision for Bike Lanes

Copenhagen can teach Toronto a thing or two about cycling infrastructure.

Last week’s panel discussion on the Bloor bike lanes was packed. Interest spiked likely due to the release of the City’s metrics for the pilot project earlier in the day. Where else should the City make infrastructure changes to promote more cycling? Mikael Colville-Andersen, CEO of the Copenhagenize Design Company, which is known for creating inventive bicycle-friendly and pedestrian-friendly spaces, has a few ideas. For the Getting Cycling Right event, he’ll make a keynote speech, followed by a panel discussion with Toronto’s chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat and Taras Grescoe, author of Straphanger.

Monday, February 27, Fairmont Royal York (100 Front Street West), 7 p.m., $20–$35.

