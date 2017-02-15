politics Happy Valentine’s Day from Toronto City Council

Our raccoon reporter digs up valentines from City Hall recycling bins.

Yesterday, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the Alberta NDP tweeted a valentine that went over about as well as any oil-pipeline-themed valentine could possibly go, which is to say horribly.

While the NDP’s might have been the most public Valentine’s Day wishes, it was far from the only one. While readers were cuddled up in their snuggies with a bottle of red wine and watching The Notebook, Torontoist‘s raccoons-slash-reporters were hard at work rummaging through the trash bins outside City Hall. And our dogged reporting paid off in the form of never-before-seen valentines from some of your favourite city councillors.

Here are some of our favourites:

Mayor John Tory, still reeling from Premier Wynne’s road toll rebuke, took this Valentine’s Day to remind us that, much like the DVP, the road to his heart is still free.

Norm Kelly went for the low-hanging fruit. Thanks, Norm.

Giorgio Mammoliti hopes that you’ll see him as the cute, cuddly raccoon that he very well may be.



.

Denzil Minnan-Wong doesn’t give up a grudge just for Valentine’s Day.

Sigh. Yes, Glenn, we get it.

Happy (belated) Valentine’s Day, Toronto.