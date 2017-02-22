culture Give an Honest Farewell to a Toronto Landmark

The Centre for Social Innovation also launches its Toronto for Everyone campaign.

The time is at hand to say goodbye to Honest Ed’s. Beloved by many (and derided by some), the landmark discount store is days away from the start of demolition. But before that happens, the Centre for Social Innovation has plans to cram as many Torontonians as possible into the space over four days, as part of An Honest Farewell—a series of events commemorating the Bloor and Bathurst fixture (and launching CSI’s new Toronto for Everyone campaign). Programming includes a (sold out) gala on Thursday, an art maze that can be experienced in one-hour time blocks all weekend, a massive party on Saturday night, and free daytime community and market events.

Thursday, February 23–Sunday February 26, Honest Ed’s (581 Bloor Street West), FREE–$260.00

