culture Get To Know Stan Douglas, Visual Renaissance Man

One of Canada's top photographers speaking at OCAD tomorrow for one night only.

Winner of the 2016 Hasselblad Foundation International Award in Photography, Stan Douglas, is now in the top echelon of Canadian photographers; a mixed media visual artist whose solo exhibitions draw crowds worldwide, and who’s worked in mediums like film and theatre, too—most notably in Toronto recently with the live action Helen Lawrence. The artist will be speaking about his work as part of the OCAD President’s Speaker Series, one night only, and there’s no charge, for students, fans, or otherwise.

Wednesday, February 22, OCAD University Auditorium (100 McCaul street, Room 190), 7 p.m., FREE.

