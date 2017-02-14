culture Find Out How All-Star Reporters Like Daniel Dale Cover Donald Trump

Top Trump fact-checker honed his skills covering Rob Ford in Toronto

Does it feel like there’s mentally taxing and consuming news coming daily out of America’s sharply divided political sphere and their mendacious head of state? Now imagine if following it and separating truth from fiction was your job. For the Canadian Journalism Foundation’s Politics and Democracy in America discussion, three “breakout star” journalists who cover U.S. politics—The Washington Post‘s David Fahrenthold, who became an expert on the Trump Foundation; The New York Times‘ Susanne Craig, who came closer than anyone to the truth of Donald Trump’s tax returns; and the Toronto Star‘s Daniel Dale, the Trump veracity checker who honed his skills here in Toronto—will discuss their work with CBC’s Neil Macdonald. (Maybe they’ll have some tips for attendees on how to stay informed without losing sleep or productivity.)

Wednesday, February 15, St. Lawrence Centre For The Arts (27 Front Street East), doors at 6:30 p.m., discussion at 7 p.m., $22-$62.

