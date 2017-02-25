culture Experience The Collective of Black Artists

COBA's emergency fundraiser gala tonight aims to raise five figures for the cash-strapped dance company.

The Collective of Black Artists has been producing contemporary dance work, and training dancers in an Africanist movement aesthetic, for over two decades in Toronto. They have a forthcoming show in March entitled Moving Blackness, but beforehand, they need to replenish the coffers. Tonight’s Emergency Fundraiser for COBA will feature author Itah Sadu as host, performances by COBA’s company artists and Youth company, music from Julian Taylor and Kevin Brathwaite, and a meal prepared by Simone’s Caribbean Restaurant. The suggestion donation is $100, but COBA will accept any amount attendees (or non-attending supporters) can contribute. Every little bit helps.

Saturday February 25, Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas Street West), 6 p.m., PWYC ($100 donation suggested).

