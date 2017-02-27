culture Catch Local Jazz Fresh from La La Land

Toronto's Elise LeGrow (and her band) play the second of three weekly residency shows tonight.

While it still had an impressive haul of wins, movie musical La La Land missed out on some key awards at the Oscars last night. Most notably, there was no Best Actor win for Canada’s Ryan Gosling, who played a jazz musician and enthusiast in the film, and in a shocking end of the night twist, the Best Picture initially accepted by La La Land‘s producers turned out to actually belong to Moonlight.

But if you’re itching to see live jazz after watching La La Land, Toronto native Elise LeGrow just returned home from Los Angeles, and tonight (and next Monday), she and her band play The Orbit Room as part of a limited residency. LeGrow and co. are playing two sets, including some of the new material she’s been recording recently in New York for an upcoming album.

Monday, February 27, The Orbit Room (580A College Street), doors at 9:30 p.m., show at 10 p.m., $10.

Urban Planner is your curated guide to what’s on in Toronto—things that are local, affordable, and exceptional.