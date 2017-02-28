news Calling On The Bay To Dump Trump

Campaign to #Baycott the HBC gains momentum.

West Coast protesters gave Trump family members an icy welcome today at the opening of a new Trump tower in Vancouver. In Toronto, many are calling on The Bay to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s merchandise.

On the weekend, a group of women dressed as Donald Trump calling themselves the Peeved Beavers staged a playful picket for Saturday shoppers at the downtown flagship Hudson’s Bay store.

The group is following the successful #GrabYourWallet campaign, a movement to boycott Trump-owned and related companies. It is credited as a key reason that lead to Nordstrom’s February 3 announcement to drop Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.

“The Peeved Beavers is a very specific response to Hudson’s Bay and their continued sale of Ivanka Trump’s brand,” founding Beaver Amanda St. Jean explained to Now Magazine. “Our name was inspired by the four beavers on the shield of the Bay’s company crest.”

The Peeved Beavers mobilize. pic.twitter.com/il0eplTqmr — Lisa Miszczak (@LisaMiszczak) February 25, 2017

Invanka Trump and her father are not my Heritage Hudson's Bay. pic.twitter.com/Q8eKMA6trw — Lisa Miszczak (@LisaMiszczak) February 25, 2017

And it looks like the #Baycott campaign is having an impact. Here’s some of the best tweets:

We are VIP customers @hudsonsbay now we are #baycott & paying off our #Bay card. We won't shop there until they cut ties with @IvankaTrump https://t.co/fMXvao72U1 — Susan (@glamourgirlca) February 25, 2017

SO disappointed to see the Ivanka Trump line carried at @hudsonsbay pic.twitter.com/uyIjNa3rSc — Fariha (@CanadianMomEh) February 20, 2017

Hello @hudsonsbay what are your plans for today? Shopping you say? Nope. Going to other stores that don't carry #trump #baycott — Liz (@claude77) February 28, 2017

.@hudsonsbay Today I convinced a co-worker to not use you but to go elsewhere to do bridal registry #grabyourwallet #baycott https://t.co/6VAhdR2X74 — Katherine Clarke (@kathyclarke123) February 28, 2017

For their part, The Bay has given no indication it plans to drop Ivanka Trump’s line. “We respect our customers’ right to choose the brands that work for them,” the company told CBC News.