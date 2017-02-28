 Calling On The Bay To Dump Trump

Torontoist

news

Calling On The Bay To Dump Trump

Campaign to #Baycott the HBC gains momentum.

By

West Coast protesters gave Trump family members an icy welcome today at the opening of a new Trump tower in Vancouver. In Toronto, many are calling on The Bay to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s merchandise.

On the weekend, a group of women dressed as Donald Trump calling themselves the Peeved Beavers staged a playful picket for Saturday shoppers at the downtown flagship Hudson’s Bay store.

The group is following the successful #GrabYourWallet campaign, a movement to boycott Trump-owned and related companies. It is credited as a key reason that lead to Nordstrom’s February 3 announcement to drop Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.

“The Peeved Beavers is a very specific response to Hudson’s Bay and their continued sale of Ivanka Trump’s brand,” founding Beaver Amanda St. Jean explained to Now Magazine. “Our name was inspired by the four beavers on the shield of the Bay’s company crest.”

And it looks like the #Baycott campaign is having an impact. Here’s some of the best tweets:

For their part, The Bay has given no indication it plans to drop Ivanka Trump’s line. “We respect our customers’ right to choose the brands that work for them,” the company told CBC News.

Comments