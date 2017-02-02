politics Suggestions for Norm Kelly’s Future 6ix Dad Merch

Relief Line is your not-so-serious glance at the city we love.



Word up, my fellow millennials! Are you looking for some “fire” new gear to impress your “BAE”? Well our very own 6ix Dad (a.k.a. Norm Kelly, a.k.a. @norm) has got you covered! Toronto’s illest conservative-minded septuagenarian is bringing you that “good shit” with his new online store. Um, also, it’s “fleek” and “woke.” So please like, retweet, fav, and share all these highly meme-able threads, which will soon be available in the new, online 6ix Dad store, presented by @norm.

“Toronto vs. Publicly Funded Municipal Services” Black Sweater. $35

Your boy @norm is bringing his own fire take on the “Toronto vs. Everybody” shirt, while also highlighting his commitment to cut funding for municipal services. In this sweater, you can politic while staying lit!



“Don’t Steal Grandpa’s Memes!” Coffee mug. $10

Are tweens stealing your memes? @norm knows all about this and he hates that shit. If an elected official has time to complain about the very real issue of meme-theft by @funnypicsdepot and @girlposts, then you can defo throw shade at all the basics with this mug.

“Climate Change Denier AF” White fitted tee. $20

You think climate change is real? Nah, @norm will tell you that shit is weak af.

“Climate Change is Maybe Good Tho?” White fitted tee. $20

Oh shit! @norm’s opinions on climate change might get turnt up sometimes, but the quality of these cotton tees is hella consistent.

“Pandering Career Politician on Fleek” Black hoodie. $40

Are you a career politician trying to connect with young people in some weird attempt to stay relevant or possibly even profit from your position as a mild internet sensation while still holding public office? @norm’s got you covered, fam.

“Multicultural Programs” Denim short-shorts. $25

Absolutely slay in these denim short-shorts that spotlight @norm’s defence of cutting funds for multicultural programs. Sorry not sorry!

Beats By @norm Headphones. $200

Check it out: @norm is expanding his brand empire to include headphones! What does the one-time deputy mayor listen to when he’s not crafting his online image? That trill new mix tape from Drake, just like all the other millennials born during the Roosevelt Administration!

A Grey, Flannel Suit $900

Where my real @norm-heads at? Because if you really wanna steal the look of the former real estate agent/ historian who’s consistently been one of City Council’s more right wing members for over 20 years, then you gotta keep it 100 with one of @norm’s very own grey, flannel suits!

“I feel for people who want to live here and enjoy the quality of life that we’ve built up over the century. I respect what they want. But so many of us got what we wanted by following the rules. We lined up.” -@norm. Baby tee. $15

Nothing says swagalicious like this classic @norm quote on undocumented workers using Toronto services. Oh, he also voted against Toronto becoming a sanctuary city. Yasss Kween!