Toronto City Council Agenda Preview: January/February 2017

A couple of years ago, at Council’s direction, KPMG were hired to carry out a lengthy review of how the TTC carries out capital projects and where it can improve. The final report has come before the TTC Board, Executive Committee, and now City Council. Here’s Steve Munro’s analysis of the report the first time around.

One point that came up when criticizing project management at the TTC was that we don’t know how it compares to that of City capital projects as a whole; one of Executive Committee’s recommendations is for the City Manager to do a similar review across all divisions and agencies.

This motion would also establish two new bodies: a Major Capital Project Task Force providing centralized project management, and a Major Capital Infrastructure Office staffed with “‘best in class’ public infrastructure experts” to “deliver major City infrastructure projects on time and on budget”.

Munro:

Any attempt to do this “on the cheap” with…inadequate resources…will be doomed.

Executive Committee:

Resources for [the Major Capital Project Task Force] should be found within existing budgets…

Good luck with that!