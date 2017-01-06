Watch a Squirrel Steal a Chocolate Bar from a Local Convenience Store, Becomes Our Hero | cityscape | Torontoist

cityscape Watch a Squirrel Steal a Chocolate Bar from a Local Convenience Store, Becomes Our Hero

It's hard not to root for the thief.

Torontoist has an early candidate for Hero of the Year, and it comes from an east-end convenience store.

A squirrel, or multiple squirrels, has made it their mission to steal chocolate bars from Luke’s Grocery at 635 Logan Avenue. We don’t typically condone theft, but it’s kind of hard to not root for the squirrel(s).

In lieu of solving this problem, which is too cute, we humbly suggest that more people shop at Luke’s Grocery to make up their losses. Even if you live in Etobicoke, make the trip to be part of something larger than yourselves. You will feel good about yourself, pick up some much-needed life essentials, and you might see a famous squirrel.

We’d also suggest the convenience store owners, who claim they’ve lost around 48 chocolate bars recently, move the bars around. Make Eat-More the most squirrel accessible chocolate bar, as no one wants to buy those anyway.