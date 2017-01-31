cityscape Spotted: Toronto Mosque Vigil

SPOTTED BY: Sarah Duong

WHERE: King’s Circle, University of Toronto

WHEN: Monday, January 29, 2017; 7 p.m.

WHAT: Hundreds of Torontonians gathered at King’s Circle Monday to honour six men who were killed at a Quebec City mosque. On Sunday, 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette allegedly opened fire at the Quebec City Islamic Centre, striking several men in the backs while they prayed. Bissonnette, a student at the Université Laval, is facing six first-degree murder charges and five counts of attempted murder with a firearm in the incident. Last year, the Quebec City Islamic Centre was the target of a xenophobic attack when a severed pig’s head was left on the front door step with the note, “bon appétit.” John Tory, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau, and Rev. Dawn Leger were among those who offered words of solace at the candlelight vigil.

