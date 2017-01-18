politics Poll: Toronto Shows Strong Support for Safe Injection Sites

At 61 per cent, Toronto shows the third-highest support for safe injection sites in the country.

“Do you approve or disapprove of a safe injection site being opened and operated in Toronto?”



Approve: 61%

Disapprove: 28%

Other/Don’t Know: 11%

January 3–4, 2017

603

±3.99%, 19 times out of 20

Interactive voice response telephone survey

Mainstreet Technologies



NOTES: City Council approved three safe injection sites in July 2016 pending provincial funding and federal approval. The Province stated last week that it would provide funding, and federal approvals appears forthcoming.

Public support for safe injection sites is strong, with 61 per cent approving and 28 per cent expressing disapproval. Of the 10 Canadian cities polled, Toronto’s approval number was only surpassed by Montréal (65 per cent) and Vancouver (68 per cent), which is the only Canadian city that currently has a safe injection site.