Duly Quoted: If Only Every Toronto Budget Policy Had A Celebrity Champion | politics | Torontoist

politics Duly Quoted: If Only Every Toronto Budget Policy Had A Celebrity Champion

“Quick, tell Tory that Andre DeGrasse hates the Scarborough subway extension & Kyle Lowry believes in higher property taxes!”

—Twitter user Kris Borg-Olivier reacts to John Tory’s tweet that he instructed Budget Chief Gary Crawford (Ward 36, Scarborough Southwest) to find a way to save pools at risk in the city budget following Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak’s opposition. While it’s a good cause, should it take someone famous to shame the City into investing in itself, or is that just politics by cynical populism? As Joshua Hind tweeted Tuesday, “Any celebrities out there with a connection to TCHC?”