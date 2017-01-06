Toronto Basketball Favourite Matt Bonner Retires With Hilarious Video | culture | Torontoist

culture Toronto Basketball Favourite Matt Bonner Retires With Hilarious Video

The Red Rocket reaches the end of the line.

I made a video. pic.twitter.com/NQSvvCnhD5 — Matt Bonner (@MattBonner_SAS) January 6, 2017

One-time Toronto Raptor Matt Bonner released an online video announcing his retirement on Friday. Known for his quirky and likable ways beyond the court, the two-minute video is a fitting way for the sharpshooting power forward to cap his career.

The redheaded Bonner was dubbed “The Red Rocket” in his time in Toronto, both due to the colour of his hair and because, unlike most pro athletes, he would take the TTC to games.

After Bonner was traded from Toronto to San Antonio he used a car to get around. He would drive around in a Chevy, which is unusual for a young millionaire. But as the sensible 6’10” basketball pro told the San Antonio Express-News, “the legroom is far superior.”

Bonner, who—trivia!—was the first New Hampshire-born player to make the NBA, tried to get his Canadian citizenship to play for the national team. Sadly for him and Canada, it didn’t work out. On the plus side, he did maintain a blog about sandwiches, a subject he’s very passionate about.

Bonner last played professional basketball in the 2015–16 season for the San Antonio Spurs. He spent 10 seasons and won two championships with the team. He will join the Fox Sports broadcast team, where he’ll be a studio analyst.