White Knight Joe Warmington Comes to Nickelback's Rescue | culture | Torontoist

White Knight Joe Warmington Comes to Nickelback’s Rescue

Gotta fight for the little guy.

By

If any local journalist is Nickelback, it’s Joe Warmington. The Night Scrawler may not be critically acclaimed, but because he has an audience that likes him he’s not going away.

Warmington is also an extension of the Sun brand, and has a good sense of the publication’s priorities.

Naturally, when it came time to uphold the mandate and fight for the little guy—Chad Kroeger—ol’ Joe was there.

Avril Lavigne brought up the urgent issue of Nickelback-related bullying a few weeks back, Toronto Sun writer Joe Warmington has apparently decided today is the day he needs to offer his own baffling two cents.

Screen Shot 2017-01-04 at 5.37.18 PM

Fun fact: Joe has been with the Sun for 25 years. In a unionized environment, that basically gives him tenure. Job security is great!

Screen Shot 2017-01-04 at 5.37.28 PM

Joe is a man of the people. It’s why he’s a big fan of millionaires Doug Ford and Kevin O’Leary, and billionaire Donald Trump. They’re in touch with what matters.

Screen Shot 2017-01-04 at 5.37.34 PM

Hey, trying to put a minimum wage retail employee in their place by pointing out they’re not a multi-millionaire rockstar is great! That’s not a shitty thing to do at all!

Screen Shot 2017-01-04 at 5.37.40 PM

Haha, he and all his colleagues lost their jobs! Hilarious.

Screen Shot 2017-01-04 at 5.37.51 PM

Insight!

Screen Shot 2017-01-04 at 5.37.59 PMScreen Shot 2017-01-04 at 5.37.23 PM

A bonus follow-up! Did not see that coming.

The moral of the story is that no matter how popular someone is, or how long they’ve worked in the industry, it doesn’t mean they’re great at their job.

