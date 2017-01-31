? This content is brought to you by our Sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial staff. The January/February 2017 Toronto City Council Liveblog, Day One (Contracting out Garbage, Redux)

All the analysis, context, and fact-checks you could want.

The first council debate of 2017 is also the last one before they move on to the budget in mid-February.

In light of the road tolls snafu, expect references to how the Province doesn’t treat the City fairly, and John Tory’s allies going out of their way to mollify their leader and mention what courage he has. Here we go!

How to Follow Along

Resources: