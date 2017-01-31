Sponsored Content
This content is brought to you by our Sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial staff.
?
This content is brought to you by our Sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial staff.
The January/February 2017 Toronto City Council Liveblog, Day One (Contracting out Garbage, Redux)
All the analysis, context, and fact-checks you could want.
The first council debate of 2017 is also the last one before they move on to the budget in mid-February.
In light of the road tolls snafu, expect references to how the Province doesn’t treat the City fairly, and John Tory’s allies going out of their way to mollify their leader and mention what courage he has. Here we go!
How to Follow Along
Follow the Agenda
City Hall Council Chambers (100 Queen Street West)
January 31, 9:30 a.m.
City Hall Council Chambers (100 Queen Street West)
January 31, 9:30 a.m.
Resources:
- The Torontoist Council Preview, December 2016
- The Torontoist Glossary of City Hall Terms
- How City Council Procedure Works
Quality local journalism costs money, and relies on support from readers like you. If you value our comprehensive council coverage, you can help fund our award-winning work for only a few dollars a month. Every dollar goes a long way, particularly when it buys your trusty livebloggers cups of coffee for marathon council sessions. Support us during the council session and we’ll give you a shout out on the liveblog too! Join Raccoon Nation now.
Okay, back after lunch, clearly have to read up on procedure.