Duly Quoted: Giorgio Mammoliti Tries to Justify Why He Has the Worst Attendance at City Hall | politics | Torontoist

politics Duly Quoted: Giorgio Mammoliti Tries to Justify Why He Has the Worst Attendance at City Hall

Mammoliti happens to hate endless council rants too.

“Spending never-ending hours listening to endless rants from councillors pushing a socialist downtown pet project agenda on a dysfunctional council is indeed a Herculean task.”

—Giorgio Mammoliti (Ward 7, York West) responds to a Toronto Star request for comment asking why he has the worst attendance record on council. (Technically, Ron Moeser’s [Ward 44, Scarborough East] attendance is worse, but he has cancer.) The Ward 7 councillor added that he has not missed any “important votes.” This is not true, if you consider Gardiner rehabilitation, the city’s future transit network, affordable housing, or the poverty reduction strategy “important.” You can read the Star‘s analysis of council attendance here.