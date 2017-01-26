cityscape Duly Quoted: Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders on the new Toronto Police action plan

Plans for change come as the Toronto Police Service is taking heat for officers' actions in an arrest caught on film this week.

“This is not a budget drill.”

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders comments on the new TPS action plan, which calls for changes to the force’s culture and also includes $100 million of budget savings. While Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack criticized the plan as a means of saving money instead of actually improving policing, Saunders said the changes—which include hiring in a way that reflects Toronto’s diversity after the force’s hiring freeze expires and embedding officers in neighbourhoods for three-year terms—are meant to change the way police operate.