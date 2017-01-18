politics Duly Quoted: John Tory, on Police Participation in Pride

The mayor sees a role for police participation in Pride and calls for conciliation.

“I am hopeful that people of goodwill can find a way to resolve [police participation in Pride] and to ensure that we can continue to build those vitally important bridges.”

—In a statement released to the media, John Tory expresses his desire that Toronto Police continue to march in the Pride Parade. Black Lives Matter Toronto issued a list of demands in 2016, including a request to not permit a police presence in future parades. At Pride Toronto’s Annual General Meeting last night, voting members chose to back this initiative, a move that will likely cause significant friction between Pride Toronto, Council, and Toronto Police Services.