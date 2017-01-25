cityscape Duly Quoted: Glenn De Baeremaeker, on the City Budget

The budget still faces another hurdle before it's finalized.

“I think it’s a miraculous budget.”

Glenn De Baeremaeker (Ward 38, Scarborough Centre) comments on the City budget, which won approval from the City Council budget committee on Tuesday. The budget includes 2.6 per cent cuts to some departments, and also borrows from reserve funds in order to come up with a balanced result, which means that we’ll go through the same thing next year. The budget is set to go before Council for a final vote in mid-February.