politics Duly Quoted: CUPE 416 on Outsourcing Garbage

“The best option is to keep it in public hands—we don’t want to start selling off public services or public assets. This is ours. This is what we work for in Toronto.”

—Matt Figliano, Vice-President of CUPE 416, argues for keeping waste collection east of Yonge Street in public hands. Mayor John Tory and Councillor Jaye Robinson (Ward 25, Don Valley West) support a new staff report that recommends putting Scarborough’s garbage collection through a bid process. The mayor has repeatedly said this is not an ideological stance, but he’ll likely see a fight from organized labour and Council’s unofficial left-wing caucus.