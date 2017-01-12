news Celebrating Jamie Bradburn’s Ten Years With Torontoist

Ten years ago today, Torontoist was proud to publish Jamie Bradburn’s first article with the publication. Since then, he has contributed 933 articles, been nominated for numerous awards, and earned recognition at the National Magazine Awards and Heritage Toronto Awards.

While Jamie is particularly well-known for his contributions to the award-winning weekly feature Historicist, his writing goes beyond that. He has contributed articles about architecture and design, politics, theatre, and more. For 10 years—a lifetime in online journalism—he has been a key member of our team, and has helped shape the Torontoist you know and love.

Here’s to Jamie for all his great work over the past 10 years. Feel free to show your appreciation in the comments.