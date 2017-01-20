cityscape Bald Eagles Leave Trumpland for Toronto

The birds have reportedly returned to Toronto's west end.

Toronto Urban Forestry is reporting that bald eagles are back in Toronto—they’ve reportedly been spotted in the west end. While the City said this appearance comes after a 50-year absence, there were also reported sightings of a couple bald eagles in High Park in 2014. It’s too early to know if there are more birds this time around, or if they’re here to stay.

This is a big deal for bald eagle conservation efforts—the birds were declared a Provincially Endangered Species in 1973 and have been monitored since the ’80s in southern Ontario.

Given that the sightings come the same week as Donald Trump’s inauguration, the jokes about the eagles escaping America to get away from Trump’s reign are flying free. Of course, they might actually come from somewhere within the Canadian border, but if they do happen to be American immigrants, let’s hope the birds have an easier time getting through Canada Border Services than their human counterparts trying to escape the U.S.—and that they don’t eat capybaras.