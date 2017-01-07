Duly Quoted: Andy Byford, on his Optimism for the TTC in 2017 | cityscape | Torontoist

cityscape Duly Quoted: Andy Byford, on his Optimism for the TTC in 2017

If the TTC's CEO hits all his goals, transit riders could see a more service-oriented commute.

“I think we will meet that objective of being back to number one in North America by the end of this year.”

TTC CEO Andy Byford speaks optimistically about the transit agency completing its five-year plan by the end of 2017, and what that will mean for the rider experience. Among the goals for 2017 are a complete rollout of the Presto payment system, WiFi at all subway stations, and opening the Toronto-York Spadina subway extension.