Heroes and Villains of 2016: Hall of Villains | culture | Torontoist

culture Heroes and Villains of 2016: Hall of Villains

The very worst Toronto people, places, things, and ideas of 2016.

Torontoist contributors have carefully curated some of the most wretched villainy from 2016 (a wealth of choices!), all for your reading pleasure.

But now it is time to settle that age-old debate: who is The Worst of all? Read through our nominees, and carefully consider each one—no rash choices with so much on the line. Once you’ve made your picks—you can choose up to three on both the hero and villain ballots—go vote!

You can vote until 11:59 p.m. on January 5. We’ll announce the readers’ choices for Superhero and Supervillain of the year on January 6 at noon.

Pedestrian Blaming





Nominated for: blaming victims and ignoring the problem Glenn De Baeremaeker





Nominated for: small-minded, one-track politics that do a disservice to Scarborough and Toronto. Goodwill Management





Nominated for: a surprise bankruptcy which left hundreds of Ontario’s most vulnerable in the lurch.



John Tory





Nominated for: failing to provide the serious leadership Toronto needs La Carnita





Nominated for: mucho social media misogyny, and taking over public spaces. Presto





Nominated for: being a major headache.

