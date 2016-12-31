Heroes and Villains of 2016: Hall of Villains | culture | Torontoist

culture
Heroes and Villains of 2016: Hall of Villains
The very worst Toronto people, places, things, and ideas of 2016.
Torontoist contributors have carefully curated some of the most wretched villainy from 2016 (a wealth of choices!), all for your reading pleasure.
But now it is time to settle that age-old debate: who is The Worst of all? Read through our nominees, and carefully consider each one—no rash choices with so much on the line. Once you’ve made your picks—you can choose up to three on both the hero and villain ballots—go vote!
You can vote until 11:59 p.m. on January 5. We’ll announce the readers’ choices for Superhero and Supervillain of the year on January 6 at noon.
|Pedestrian Blaming
Nominated for: blaming victims and ignoring the problem
Glenn De Baeremaeker
Nominated for: small-minded, one-track politics that do a disservice to Scarborough and Toronto.
Goodwill Management
Nominated for: a surprise bankruptcy which left hundreds of Ontario’s most vulnerable in the lurch.
John Tory
Nominated for: failing to provide the serious leadership Toronto needs
La Carnita
Nominated for: mucho social media misogyny, and taking over public spaces.
Presto
Nominated for: being a major headache.
Dr. Jordan Peterson
Nominated for: waging a pointless crusade against preferred pronouns
City Hall’s Fiscal Iceberg of Doom
Nominated for: symbolizing city hall’s worst fiscal tendencies
Senator Nicole Eaton
Nominated for: bringing Lucille Bluth-level commentary to Toronto’s bike lanes.
Bombardier
Nominated for: failing, time and again, to deliver the streetcars Toronto desperately needs
Uber
Nominated for: muscling its way into the market at the expense of cab drivers
Police Leadership
Nominated for: giving us many more moments that erode public trust.