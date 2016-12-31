Heroes and Villains of 2016: Hall of Heroes | culture | Torontoist

culture Heroes and Villains of 2016: Hall of Heroes

The people, places, things, and ideas that made our city a better place in 2016.

It’s easy to forget that some great stuff happened in 2016. There were sporting triumphs and astounding art, and there were even two inspiring rodents. As we say goodbye to the year that was, it’s time to reflect on the people, places, things, and ideas that made Toronto a better city.

Read through our carefully considered nominations—you might learn about an amazing someone or something you haven’t heard of before—and vote for your three favourites.

Tatiana Maslany





Nominated for: speaking out for her sisters, and her native country’s industry. Honest Ed’s





Nominated for: having something for, and meaning something to, everyone Capybaras





Nominated for: showing us how to let go and explore our city.



Intermission Magazine





Nominated for: providing a promising outlet for artists and audiences. Bloor Street Bike Lanes





Nominated for: Being the most important victory in the battle towards creating a real cycling network in Toronto The Weeknd





Nominated for: reaching new heights while staying grounded.

