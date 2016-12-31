Heroes and Villains of 2016: Hall of Heroes | culture | Torontoist

culture
Heroes and Villains of 2016: Hall of Heroes
The people, places, things, and ideas that made our city a better place in 2016.
It’s easy to forget that some great stuff happened in 2016. There were sporting triumphs and astounding art, and there were even two inspiring rodents. As we say goodbye to the year that was, it’s time to reflect on the people, places, things, and ideas that made Toronto a better city.
|Tatiana Maslany
Nominated for: speaking out for her sisters, and her native country’s industry.
|
Honest Ed’s
Nominated for: having something for, and meaning something to, everyone
|
Capybaras
Nominated for: showing us how to let go and explore our city.
|
Andre De Grasse
Nominated for: his world class speed, and world class bromance
|
Black Lives Matter
Nominated for: encouraging Toronto to have necessary conversations about race and policing.
|
Penny Oleksiak
Nominated for: making Canada proud
|
Intermission Magazine
Nominated for: providing a promising outlet for artists and audiences.
|
Bloor Street Bike Lanes
Nominated for: Being the most important victory in the battle towards creating a real cycling network in Toronto
|
The Weeknd
Nominated for: reaching new heights while staying grounded.
|
Koyama Press
Nominated for: re-defining kickass in the local arts scene