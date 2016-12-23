sponsored post Why You Should Get a Casper

In a buzzing city like Toronto, quality sleep (even if it’s usually a little shorter than we’d like) is key to keeping up with all the fun. While a great mattress is one of the most important purchases Torontonians make, shopping for one is an incredibly outdated experience, complete with tired product lines, inflated prices and high-pressure, commission-driven service.

Enter sleep startup Casper to turn the archaic industry on its head: the company has developed a patent-pending mattress that’s perfect for everyone—yes, even those weird sleepers who prefer extra-hard or extra-soft surfaces. It’s made with a carefully balanced combination of hypoallergenic latex foam, which keeps you cool and adds a bit of spring, and high-density memory foam, which provides just the right amount of pressure relief. Surrounding it all is a surprisingly chic cover woven from super-breathable, durable textiles.



What you’ll get

The brand’s direct-to-consumer model means prices are a third of what you’d find in a store for similar technology. With Casper, shoppers simply order the mattress online, wait for it to arrive in a few days (it comes in a compact box that easily fits up the smallest of condo staircases), and then spend the next 100 nights testing it out in the comfort of home—because everyone knows you can’t really get the feel of a mattress by lying down stiffly in a showroom. If you’re not satisfied after the trial period, the company will pick it up free of charge and give a full refund, no questions asked.

For customers tired of traditional mattress shopping, the Casper experience is like a breath of fresh air. You might actually get excited about getting that new mattress. Oh, and did we mention it was one of Time’s 25 best inventions of 2015?

What it’ll set you back

Twin: $725

Twin XL: $825

Full: $1,075

Queen: $1,175

King/California King: $1,275

All prices in Canadian dollars.

This post contains an affiliate code, which means Torontoist receives a commission if you make a purchase using it.