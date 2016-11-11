Can You Solve This Summerhill Avenue Mystery?

FIELD NOTES:

We have a mystery on our hands, Toronto. This piece of graffiti, consisting of 72 alphabet playing cards, squiggly lines, and a series of symbols, is presumably hiding an encrypted message! It could be anything! A map to buried treasure, the location of where Elvis is living out a long and healthy existence, the meaning of life, who knows?! It’s up to you, dear readers, to suss this out!