Can You Solve This Summerhill Avenue Mystery?

BY: Unknown
LOCATION: David A. Balfour Park at Summerhill Avenue
PHOTO BY: Ed Brown
FIELD NOTES: We have a mystery on our hands, Toronto. This piece of graffiti, consisting of 72 alphabet playing cards, squiggly lines, and a series of symbols, is presumably hiding an encrypted message! It could be anything! A map to buried treasure, the location of where Elvis is living out a long and healthy existence, the meaning of life, who knows?! It’s up to you, dear readers, to suss this out!

Once a week, Vandalist features some of the most interesting street art and graffiti from around Toronto. Find something great? Email vandalist@torontoist.com.

