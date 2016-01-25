cityscape Mapping TCHC’s Aging Buildings

TCHC units are located throughout the city, but because the buildings are reaching the end of their useful life at the same time, they need unprecedented funding.

TCHC homes can be found right across the city, in 43 of Toronto’s 44 wards. The public housing agency has over 2,200 properties, ranging from single family dwellings to townhouse complexes and entire neighbourhoods, located throughout the city. The agency provides housing for nearly 60,000 households. While most TCHC households are low income and pay rent-geared-to-income, there are over 5,000 market rental units in the system which are not subsidized.

The map below shows the location of all TCHC properties in the city with six or more units, obtained through the City of Toronto’s Open Data Initiative. Not illustrated are the various single family homes and small multi-unit dwellings in the agency’s portfolio.

The redevelopment of Regent Park, constructed in the 1940s and 1950s, is well underway; similar work at Alexandra Park and Lawrence Heights, built in the late 1950s, has also begun; like Regent Park, these communities will feature a mix of subsidized and market condominium units. But none of these plans address the looming crisis.

Those projects, funded by partnering with a private developer to add condominium units to these three large TCHC complexes, only scratch the surface. There’s an even larger problem ahead as more buildings slide towards disrepair. The average age of TCHC properties is 42 years old; over two-thirds of its properties were built between 1960 and 1979.

As of January 1, 2015, Toronto Community Housing had a $896 million backlog in capital repairs, both exterior work (roofs, masonry, parking structures) and interior work (fire and security systems, heating and cooling, plumbing and electrical work, and other interior spaces). Over the next 10 years, $2.6 billion will be required to repair and replace homes reaching the end of their life cycles. And this affects tenants—and neighbours—who live across the entire city.