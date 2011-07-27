news
Gender Relations… You’re Doing It Wrong
Photo by ardenstreet from the Torontoist Flickr Pool. Full text of the letter is below.
This has to be the worst attempt at gender relations that Torontoist ever came across. The culprit has never been identified, but if we had to guess, we’d say that it was a young man, aged 18–23, who found himself unable to find a girlfriend and was often met with rejection, rudeness and indifference… mostly due to his being as creepy as hell. These posters were spotted around downtown, but most of them were quickly torn down.
Here is the full text of the letter:
Women
Stop ignoring and
mistreating young men
A few ways in which young men are mistreated:
Women don’t usually make an effort to talk to men, so most men are forced to
make the effort and when they do they are most often met with rejection,
rudeness and indifference, especially in places intended for meeting the
opposite sex such as clubs, bars, and online dating sites.
Most women will go out with men who are older than they are but will not
normally go out with men who are younger. This results in many young men
being unable to find a girlfriend. For example if 30 percent of women aged 18-23
have a boyfriend who is over age 23 and very few women over age 23 have a
boyfriend who is age 23 or under, then this will result in 30 percent of men aged
18-23 not having a girlfriend.
Most women make no effort to make sure men are treated fairly or to ensure
that young men have opportunities to meet and talk to young women.