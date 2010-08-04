news
Vintage Toronto Ads: Move Up Your Dial to CKFH
Source: The Telegram, October 30, 1971.
While CKFH may well have provided the greatest air show around for some listeners, we imagine that air grew foul with cursing whenever things went sour for one of the station’s main attractions, the Toronto Maple Leafs (who, on the day this ad appeared, drew a 1-1 tie with the Minnesota North Stars down at the Gardens).
CKFH derived its call letters from its owner, pioneering hockey broadcaster Foster Hewitt. The station debuted at 1400 AM in 1951 and moved up the dial by 30 kHz at the end of the decade. CKFH offered a Top 40 format to compete with CHUM from 1967 until a switch to country in 1975. After Hewitt sold the station in the early 1980s, it switched its call letters to CJCL and evolved into The Fan 590 (the 1430 frequency is still in use as the home of multicultural broadcaster Fairchild Radio).
CKFH’s 20-20 News carried headlines at twenty minutes after the hour and details twenty minutes before the hour. The format was inspired by CKLW in Windsor, though a sample newscast from November 1969 (Real Player) shows that CKFH was nowhere near as sensationalistic (or creative) as the tabloid-worthy tales about the usage of Louisville Sluggers in domestic disputes that earned notoriety for CKLW’s news department.
For readers who lack microscopic vision, here is the text from today’s ad:
Now the great sound of FH radio comes blazing through on 50,000 watts. For you, this means a clearer, sharper signal wherever you live, wherever you drive, in and around Metro Toronto…north, east and west, too! No more fuzzy reception, no more fade-in, fade-out…just the big contemporary sound of FH radio—the greatest air show on earth!
Move up the dial to 1430, where the new voice of CKFH steals the show…groove with Duff Roman, Gary Hart, Tom Fulton, Mike Williams and Mal Faris while they play the great singles and the special album cuts that brighten your work day, your driving and relaxing hours! Be where it’s at with the crisp, authoritative reporting of Robert E. McIntyre , Robert Murdoch and Bud Reilly on the “20-20 News Sports Beat.”
Get in the game with Ontario’s sharpest sports team: Ron Hewat (Sports Director)…Daryl Wells—racing from the track…and a full game-by-game season of NHL hockey…football, golf, track-and-field, the whole year-round panorama of sports!
Be weather-wise and travel-wise with regular regional forecasts and helpful Ontario Motor League road reports! The greatest air show on earth is waiting for you, up your dial at 1430—the new clearer, stronger sound of FH radio!