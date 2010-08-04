news Vintage Toronto Ads: Move Up Your Dial to CKFH



Source: The Telegram, October 30, 1971.

While CKFH may well have provided the greatest air show around for some listeners, we imagine that air grew foul with cursing whenever things went sour for one of the station’s main attractions, the Toronto Maple Leafs (who, on the day this ad appeared, drew a 1-1 tie with the Minnesota North Stars down at the Gardens).

CKFH derived its call letters from its owner, pioneering hockey broadcaster Foster Hewitt. The station debuted at 1400 AM in 1951 and moved up the dial by 30 kHz at the end of the decade. CKFH offered a Top 40 format to compete with CHUM from 1967 until a switch to country in 1975. After Hewitt sold the station in the early 1980s, it switched its call letters to CJCL and evolved into The Fan 590 (the 1430 frequency is still in use as the home of multicultural broadcaster Fairchild Radio).



CKFH’s 20-20 News carried headlines at twenty minutes after the hour and details twenty minutes before the hour. The format was inspired by CKLW in Windsor, though a sample newscast from November 1969 (Real Player) shows that CKFH was nowhere near as sensationalistic (or creative) as the tabloid-worthy tales about the usage of Louisville Sluggers in domestic disputes that earned notoriety for CKLW’s news department.

For readers who lack microscopic vision, here is the text from today’s ad: